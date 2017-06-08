Remembering a hero

Ashland, Ore. — Leaders from every religion came together Wednesday evening to celebrate the life of Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche.
Celebrating a life that ended too soon, after he was fatally stabbed on a Portland train while defending a Muslim girl and her friend.
“Taliesin always wrapped his love around everybody, especially those who were having a tough time,” remembered Asha Deliverance, Taliesin’s mom.
She and those close to him say Taliesin was a gentle, caring and understanding man who also had a free spirit.
“He was just a wild child, a wild spirit, a beautiful soul, and had a big exuberance for life that was unstoppable.”
Deliverance says his act was a wedge in the door to end bigotry and hatred. And she hopes his sacrifice is only the start in a movement of choosing love.
“I am so proud of you for doing that Taliesin.”