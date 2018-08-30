Remembering John McCain

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC News) – Senator John McCain left the Arizona capitol for the last time Thursday, as mourners lined the streets to bid a patriotic farewell to one of the state’s most beloved adopted sons.
More than 3,500 people including friends, family, politicians and members of the public filled the McCain family church to pay tribute to the late senator Thursday.
“In Arizona he was our hero, I think you can see from this outpouring of support and love for John McCain that he was America’s hero,” said former McCain Chief of Staff Grant Woods.
Mccain was remembered for focusing on the greater good of the country, he was more than simply a decorated war hero turned political maverick.
The senator walked across the aisle to ask long time friend and political opponent, Former Vice President Joe Biden, to eulogize him at a service McCain planned himself.
“I always thought of John as a brother. We had a hell of a lot of family fights,” said Vice President Joe Biden.
The former vice president consoled the late senator’s widow Cindy and his seven children.
“Because you shared John with all of us your whole life, the world now shares with you the ache of John’s death,” said Biden.
