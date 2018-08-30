Senator introduces ‘Clean Air Refugee Assistance Act’

MEDFORD, Ore. – The dangerous air quality is forcing some people to move until the skies clear.
Now there’s a proposed bill to help these so-called “clean air refugees.”
Senator Ron Wyden visited the Jackson County Health and Human Services building to promote the Clean Air Refugee Assistance Act.
The act would provide Federal Emergency Management Agency funds and lodging for people forced to relocate due to wildfire smoke.
“It is a temporary shelter program, it is not a housing program, it is designed to support folks until they can safely go back to their home,” said Senator Ron Wyden.
There are requirements, including air quality that is unhealthy or worse for three consecutive days.
So far this summer there have been 24 unhealthy air days in Medford.
