Reported stabbing under investigation in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators are asking the public for information about a stabbing incident in the community of Green, Oregon.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at about 9:20 p.m. Monday, someone called 9-1-1 to report a stabbing in the 400 block of Harmony Drive just outside of Winston.
When deputies arrived, they learned three people were injured in what was determined to be a fight over money.
Two 34-year-old men sustained stab wounds and a 50-year-old man was hit on the head with a shovel, deputies said.
According to DCSO, 34-year-old Ryan Mark Weber and 26-year-old Autumn Storm Smith were arrested on warrants unrelated to the incident.
Detectives are asking anyone with further information to call 541-440-4471. Refer to case number 20-3277.