Reports: active shooter prompts lockdown at California veterans home

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. – A veterans home in California was put on lockdown after a reported active shooter situation.
Napa County Fire Captain Chase Beckman said a gunman took hostages at the facility in Yountville, north of San Francisco.
The sheriff’s office said multiple shots had been fired, but there were no casualties.
CalVet issued a statement saying, “Law enforcement is at the Yountville Veteran’s Home right now following reports of gunfire. The safety of our residents, workers and the community is our top priority. We have activated our emergency response protocol and are cooperating with law enforcement.”
