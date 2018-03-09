Wildlife Safari welcomes newborn giraffe

WINSTON, Ore. – Wildlife Safari announced there’s a new resident at their park–a giraffe calf.
Giraffes Erin and Mate welcomed their new baby girl to the world on March 4. Zoo officials said the 147-pound calf was up and walking just two hours after her birth. She stands nearly 6 feet tall.
“They are so sweet together,” Tanda Schmidt, one of the Wildlife Safari’s Ungulate keepers said. “Erin has taken to being a mother like it’s [second] nature. She’s not a nervous mom, but very patient and attentive while watching her calf explore.”
The calf’s name will be announced by the start of spring break.
The public can view the newborn in the giraffe barn for $15 per person daily at 3:00 p.m.