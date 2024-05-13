Residents safe after structure fire on North Applegate Road

MURPHY, Ore. – Multiple resources responded to a structure fire in the 9800 block of North Applegate Road Sunday night.

According to Rural Metro Fire, the call came in just after 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival firefighters say the fire was in the second story of the house. Luckily all residents were about to get out without any injuries.

Since the location of the fire was near the border, crews with both Rural Metro Fire and Applegate Valley Fire District responded.

The investigation is being led by Applegate Valley Fire District.

