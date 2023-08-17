Rest area at Valley of the Rogue State Park to be Day Use only

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Valley of the Rogue State Park will no longer include a 24-hour rest stop along Interstate 5.

According to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, starting September 5th the rest area at milepost 45 on Interstate 5 will be converted to day use only.

OPRD will continue to manage the park as a day-use area and campground.

Overnight parking will be prohibited and restrooms will be day use only.

OPRD says this is because the number of visitors the park sees put a strain on staff and resources.

