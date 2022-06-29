‘Ridge Incident’ fires in Siskiyou County 85% contained

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters continue to gain ground against a series of wildfires that were first reported Saturday night near the community of Mt. Shasta.

CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit said at about 11:20 p.m. on June 25, multiple fire departments were making their way to respond to reports of three fires on Rainbow Ridge above Lake Siskiyou.

By 2:45 a.m. Sunday, the fires were estimated to cover about 10 acres. Approximately seven hours later, the forward spread of the fires was stopped at 12 acres in size.

Monday morning, CAL FIRE said the fires were 50% contained as crews continued to strengthen control lines. By Wednesday morning, the fires were 85% contained.

CAL FIRE said, “With high temperatures and lower relative humidities it’s hampering firefighters’ efforts to gain full containment.”

The cause of the “Ridge Incident” remains under investigation and no evacuation orders were issued.