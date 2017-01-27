Home
Rogue River Elementary School lockdown lifted

Rogue River, Ore. — A precautionary lockdown at Rogue River Elementary school was triggered while police reportedly searched for a bank robbery suspect, according to the school.

School officials sent out a notification about the lockdown at around 1:30 Friday afternoon. The message said all students are safe and there is no problem at the school.

Employees said the lockdown was lifted about half-an-hour later. A scheduled assembly was cancelled. Children are expected to be released at the normal time.

