Rogue Valley Chorale preps for the music of Cole Porter

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Valley Chorale finished one of their final rehearsals before their upcoming performance.
They will be bringing the music of Cole Porter to the Craterian on Saturday and Sunday.
The music is strictly Broadway, something that conductor Michael Morris said is quite challenging. “Some people think that Broadway music is simpler, it’s by no means simpler,” Morris explained. “It’s actually quite difficult. It’s a whole different style, it requires you to, you know, learn that style.”
The music of Cole Porter includes duets, trios, small ensembles, and the whole choir along with a jazz combo.
You can buy tickets now at the Craterian box office, or at the Craterian’s website at http://www.craterian.org