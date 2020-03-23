Rogue Valley Mall temporarily closing

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Valley Mall announced they’re temporarily shutting down due to coronavirus.
A spokesperson for the mall said they’ve been monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely.
After the latest executive order from Oregon Governor Kate Brown banning gatherings of any size, the mall announced they’re closing at 7:00 p.m. Monday night and won’t reopen until further notice.
“The safety of our shoppers and employees is the top priority for our property,” a mall spokesperson said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with our local authorities. Please check the property website at www.RogueValleyMall.com for updates on reopening.”