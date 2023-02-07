Rogue Valley Tribune launches

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. – A new organization launched on Monday just weeks after the Mail Tribune shut down.

The Rogue Valley Tribune officially launched Monday afternoon.

EO Media, which already has a handful of newspapers in Oregon, is operating it.

But this is the company’s first operation in Southern Oregon.

“I’m so excited to be here,” EO Media COO Heidi Wright said. “The support and the energy in the community, I’ve been out meeting some community leaders, and it’s just exciting to be here.”

According to Wright, an online version will be updated daily, and a physical paper will be published three times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.