Rogue Valley Tribune launches

Posted by Ethan McReynolds February 6, 2023

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. – A new organization launched on Monday just weeks after the Mail Tribune shut down.

The Rogue Valley Tribune officially launched Monday afternoon.

EO Media, which already has a handful of newspapers in Oregon, is operating it.

But this is the company’s first operation in Southern Oregon.

“I’m so excited to be here,” EO Media COO Heidi Wright said. “The support and the energy in the community, I’ve been out meeting some community leaders, and it’s just exciting to be here.”

According to Wright, an online version will be updated daily, and a physical paper will be published three times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Tags:
Ethan McReynolds
View More Posts
Ethan McReynolds is a reporter and weekend anchor for NBC5 News. He grew up in Bothell, Washington and graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Broadcasting and minors in Journalism and Sport Management. At Gonzaga, he started his own sports podcast. Ethan loves rooting for his hometown Seattle sports teams, especially the Mariners. He loves playing baseball, basketball, and soccer. He is also an avid Taylor Swift fan.
Skip to content