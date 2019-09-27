Man arrested for attempted murder in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A man was arrested for attempted murder in connection with a shooting at a hemp farm.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said just before noon on September 27, a reported shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Pine Grove Road north of the City of Rogue River.
The initial report indicated two people were shot and on their way to the hospital.
The suspect involved, identified as 34-year-old Jeremy Odell O’Patchen, fled the scene of the shooting and continued on foot to his home in the 500 block of Minthorne Road.
When deputies responded, they learned there was only one person shot, a 55-year-old man from Talent. He sustained a gunshot wound to his arm that didn’t appear to be life-threatening.
Multiple law enforcement agencies started arriving in Rogue River and staged their response at the high school, which was about five miles away from the scene. The high school was not involved in the incident.
While police were searching for O’Patchen, he drove to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office main office in Central Point and turned himself in.
According to JCSO, O’Patchen apparently had a problem with an easement dispute with people at the hemp grow. The shooting incident appears to have happened after O’Patchen walked onto the property without permission and started arguing with workers.
O’Patched will be charged with attempted murder, with more charges possible as the investigation continues.