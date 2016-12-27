Roller derby team gear stolen

Medford, Ore., — “A few days ago I woke up and came to warm up the vehicle and I noticed the side window was broken.”
Edilia Tipton is the president of the Rogue Skate Cartel roller derby team.
Last week all the team’s gear was stolen out of its truck.
“My heart sank because I know that all of our junior team roller derby equipment is in the back of our truck.”
The team is a non profit, and the only youth co ed team in the valley.
“We won’t charge dues for a kid that can’t pay, so it hurts a little bit because the team is built just for kids that don’t have a lot and don’t have money.”
Tipton filed a police report, but hasn’t heard anything yet.
And while the community has come together to lend the kids some gear, it isn’t the same.
“I have so much support that everybody came, from the roller derby community a lot of people came to offer equipment for the kids, and for me to be able to skate.”
Now she’s hoping the community will continue to come together to find the missing equipment.
In the mean time, she says the team is still going to keep moving forward.
“This isn’t gonna stop us whatsoever, it’s just a little set back for our team.”