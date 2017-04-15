(PHOTOS) Rollover crash near Merlin

Merlin, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire & AMR responded to a rollover crash Friday just after 12:30 p.m. at the 4900 block of Azalea Drive, near Merlin. Emergency crews said a woman driving a Nissan SUV got herself out of the car, and told crews she had no injuries.
Crews said her car hit a tree at a high speed. The car’s airbags did not deploy, but she was wearing a seat belt was worn and credited for the lack of injury. The woman was not transported.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.
