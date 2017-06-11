Rope rescue used in car crash

Rural Metro Fire photo of the crash scene.
MERLIN, Ore. – Rural Metro Fire responded to a car accident on Galice and Crow Roads in Merlin Friday night. RMF along with Josephine County AMR and Grants Pass Fire/Rescue had to use a rope to help one person out of the wreckage. RMF reports the car struck a tree. The agency said the driver was transported by AMR, but did not suffer life threatening injuries.
