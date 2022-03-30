Roseburg man arrested for allegedly dealing meth

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A man was arrested after being caught with methamphetamine in Roseburg.

The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team said on the night of Tuesday, March 29, detectives approached a suspicious vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Stewart Parkway.

Drug-detection K9 “Trapper” was sniffed around the vehicle and alerted to the possible presence of narcotics.

As the man inside the vehicle got out to talk to detectives, he reportedly dropped a plastic baggie containing a “substantial” amount of suspected methamphetamine.

Detectives said they found more meth in the vehicle along with scales, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

The total amount of meth seized added up to 90 grams, police said.

The man, identified as 60-year-old Randolf Phillips of Roseburg, was charged with possession and delivery of methamphetamine.