Roseburg man killed in Smith River hit-and-run

SMITH RIVER, Calif. – A Roseburg man was killed in a hit-and-run crash north of Crescent City, California.
The California Highway Patrol said on the night of January 2, a 37-year-old man was walking southbound on the shoulder of Highway 101 in the community of Smith River.
At about 9:32 p.m., a vehicle traveling southbound on the highway hit the man near Timber Boulevard. The vehicle left the scene, continuing southbound.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The name of the man and information about the vehicle are being withheld at this time due to the ongoing investigation.