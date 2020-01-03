Woman accused of attacking Muslim foreign exchange student in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. – A Portland woman is being charged for allegedly attacking a Muslim foreign exchange student and desecrating her hijab.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said on November 12, 2019, the 24-year-old Portland State University student from Saudi Arabia was at a TriMet MAX station on Yamhill Street in Portland.
Court documents state 23-year-old Jasmine Renee Campbell approached the student from behind and grabbed her hijab. Campbell then allegedly tried to choke the victim, who was able to push herself away. Prosecutors said Campbell then “forcibly” took the victim’s hijab and rubbed it across “multiple exposed sexually intimate parts of her body.”
The victim said because of the incident, she doesn’t feel safe wearing a hijab and is forced to use other methods to cover herself.
On January 3, 2020, the district attorney’s office announced they’re charging Campbell with two counts of bias crime in the second degree, attempted strangulation, harassment, and criminal mischief.