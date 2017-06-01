Roseburg middle schooler charged for groping students

Roseburg, Ore. – A 14-year-old Roseburg middle school student was charged with sexual harassment for allegedly groping female students.
The News-Review reports police began investigating the male Fremont Middle School student after he reportedly groped a girl on a field trip.
During the investigation, police learned the student had allegedly groped at least 10 female students since January, often saying it was joke.
In addition, police said the student texted inappropriate pictures and messages to another student.
According to the News-Review, the student was cited for 10 counts of sexual harassment and one count of telephonic harassment.
The teen was removed from school and released to his mother.