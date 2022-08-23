Rum Creek Fire prompts closure of section of Wild & Scenic Rogue River

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Rum Creek Fire burning in Josephine County is prompting the closure of a section of the Rogue River.

The fire was first reported on August 17 and is located about five miles northwest of Galice. Since then, it has grown to 139 acres in size.

On August 22, access to a portion of the Wild and Scenic Lower Rogue River and the Rogue River Trail from Grave Creek to Russian Creek was closed to the public until further notice due to the Rum Creek Fire.

The fire is expected to progress toward the Rogue River near China Rapids and Rainie Falls within the next few days.

“We saw significant movement today progressing downslope to the north toward the Rogue River,” said Eric Riener, Incident Commander trainee with Northwest 13 Incident Management Team. “We could potentially see impacts to the shores of the river today, and definitely Wednesday.”

The cause of the Rum Creek Fire remains under investigation.

For the latest updates, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8348/