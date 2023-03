GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Rural Metro Fire is doing a training starting Wednesday.

An old house will be knocked down on the 4100 block of new hope street in grants pass.

The agency said they will burn the home, so new firefighters and ones who have not experienced a fire yet can get some training.

People in the area can expect to see smoke in the coming days.

If you have any questions contact Rural Metro Fire.

