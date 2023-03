BROOKINGS, Ore. – The Brookings Harbor School Board hired its next superintendent.

Helena Johanssn-Chirinian will be starting July 1st.

The current superintendent David Marshall previously announced his pending retirement.

Johanssn-Chirinian spent 17 years in the school district including as a principal for the past 12 years.

