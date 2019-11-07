Russia takes over abandoned U.S. base Syria

AIN ISSA, Syria (NBC) – A Russian military convoy arrived at a former U.S. military base in Syria Wednesday.
More than 40 Russian armored vehicles and trucks loaded with arms and ammunition have arrived at a military camp in Syria’s Ain Issa.
Pro-Kurdish media showed footage of the Russian military supply convoy arriving at the camp that was previously occupied by U.S. forces.
Russia and Turkey recently agreed on a deal to patrol parts of the Syria-Turkey border.
American troops left the military base on October 13th when President Trump withdrew all U.S. forces from northern Syria.
The president partially reversed his position and ordered the U.S. military to protect oil wells in eastern Syria from ISIS.