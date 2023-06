ASHLAND, Ore. – RVTD announced a new route in Ashland.

Next Monday, route 17 will travel through the Albertsons Shopping Center, Southern Oregon University, Ashland’s Hospital and other stops in between.

Initially the route will operate Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4 pm.

It will also include transfer opportunities to the route 10 and the one-x express route.

Visit their website rvtd.org for more information.

