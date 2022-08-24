RVTD spending $250k on bathrooms in Downtown Medford

Derek Strom
Posted by Derek Strom August 23, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore.– Rogue Valley Transportation District and the City of Medford are planning on installing two bathrooms next to the Front Street Transfer Station downtown.

R.V.T.D. said it spent $250,000 on the restrooms.

R.V.T.D. General Manager Julie Brown said she believes the stainless steel toilets they bought are the most cost-effective option.

She said people have torn down doors and sinks in the current bathrooms.

Brown said continuing to replace those items can cost thousands of dollars, but the new bathrooms are a more permanent fix.

“They’re stainless steel, they’re made so they’re pretty indestructible,” Brown said, “We clean them, we’re able to hose them out, they have great systems in the ground where it makes it easy to get rid of waste.”

Brown said the city will be working on the plumbing and electrical parts soon.

She said the bathrooms will also have blue lights to discourage intravenous drug use.

