Salem P.D. unveils camo-covered patrol car to honor veterans

SALEM, Ore. – The Salem Police Department has unveiled a special patrol vehicle meant to honor veterans and fallen heroes during National Military Appreciation Month.
The camo-wrapped vehicle features the logos of the five U.S. armed forces branches and the phrase, “In honor of our #FallenHeroes.”
“Officer Jared Noack came up with the idea of a special wrap recognizing veterans in the community and on the force, “said Deputy Chief Steve Bellshaw.
Salem police added that one in five of their officers has served or currently serves in the military.