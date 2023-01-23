Salem police officers shoot and kill person in exchange of gunfire

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police officers shot and killed a person following an armed robbery attempt and an exchange of gunfire Monday morning, police said.

The person was fatally shot at around 9 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of an auto parts store in the area of Commercial Street Southeast and Barnes Avenue.

In a press release, police said the person tried to rob someone in the parking lot of a Walmart on Commercial Street. As officers responded, the person ran to a nearby gym and then to the auto parts store. There, officers shot and killed the person after an exchange of gunfire.

Rosendo Corral, a witness to the shooting, described what they saw.

“The cops shot back at him when he was on the ground,” Corral said. “They hit him about six or eight times. And he started moving a little bit, and the cops told him, ‘Put your weapon down!’ But he was already dead.”

No officers were injured, Salem police said.

Police said they aren’t releasing the names of the suspect or involved officers at this time. They did not say when that information will be released.