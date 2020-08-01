Salmonella outbreak linked to California red onions

NEWPORT, Ore. – 76 people have been sicked from an outbreak of salmonella in Oregon, this according to the Oregon Health Authority. It said the cases are linked to red onions.
The OHA said 18 of the 76 people who got sick, were hospitalized. It said people became ill from 13 counties across the state.
According to the department, the onions come from Thomson International, Inc. out of Bakersfield California.
“If you have any of these potentially contaminated onions, discard them and wash your hands afterwards,” advised Dr. Emilio DeBess, D.V.M., an epidemiologist at the Oregon Public Health Division Acute and Communicable Disease Prevention Section.
Across the country, OHA reported more than 400 people had gotten sick in this outbreak.
Jennifer Elliott anchors the primetime newscast FOX26 First News at Ten on NBC5’s partner station, KMVU/FOX26. She also reports for NBC5 News. Jennifer began her career at NBC5 News in 2011 as a production assistant. Raised in Southern Oregon, she studied voice and piano while attending South Medford High School. After graduating from Brigham Young University, she returned home and added organ playing to her musical repertoire. In addition to her musical talents, Jennifer is an award-winning artist. She has also co-hosted Southern Oregon’s Got Talent. Jennifer is married and the mother of three children who keep her busy and very happy.