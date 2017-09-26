Saudi women allowed to drive

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (RTV/NBCNC) – Saudi Arabia said Tuesday it will allow women to drive for the first time in the ultra-conservative kingdom.
The kingdom was the only the country in the world to bar women from driving.
For years it had garnered negative publicity internationally for detaining women who defied the ban.
Women’s rights activists since the 1990s have been pushing for the right to drive, saying it represents their larger struggle for equal rights under the law.
Saudi state TV said a royal order was issued for both men and women to be issued drivers’ licenses.