Schedule for Memorial Day F-15 flyovers

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Oregon Air National Guard is scheduled to conduct flights over Memorial Day ceremonies across the state, including southern Oregon.

An F-15 fighter jet from the 173rd Fighter Wing in Klamath Falls will fly over six communities in our region on Monday, May 29.

The F-15 will be flying at around 1,000 above ground level at about 400mph.

The jet is scheduled to make the following flyovers:

11:00 a.m., Memorial Day Ceremony, Klamath Falls, Oregon
11:10 a.m., Eagle Point National Cemetery Memorial Day Program, Eagle Point, Oregon
11:20 a.m., Roseburg National Cemetery Memorial Day Celebration, Roseburg, Oregon
11:50 a.m., Veterans Celebration, Brookings, Oregon
11:55 a.m., Curry County Veterans Memorial, Gold Beach, Oregon
12:15 p.m., Memorial Day Ceremony, Grants Pass, Oregon

The Oregon Military Department said flights could be canceled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies.

