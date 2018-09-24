School district hoping to improve air quality in classrooms

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Eagle Point School District is asking voters for money with a bond measure on the November ballot and they say help is needed to keep the air clean in classrooms.
It’s saying its schools are in desperate need of upgrades in many areas from additional security features to updated learning facilities.
And with all the wildfires this summer, the district says there’s also health and safety concerns.
“A lot of our schools are outdoor type schools meaning they don’t have interior hallways and doors open to the outside, so having an up-to-date HVAC system with good filtering system improves the air quality in the classroom where the learning is taking place,” said Allen Barber, Human Resources Director of Eagle Point School District 9.
Barber says part of the bond money would go towards updating HVAC systems in classrooms and other buildings, which are essential to limiting students exposure to smoke.
He’s hopeful the measure will pass this November.
