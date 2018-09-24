Cave Junction man accused of threatening YouTube employees has first court appearance

MEDFORD, Ore. — William Douglas, the man who threatened YouTube employees and CEO, made his first court appearance Monday.
Douglas was arrested by FBI agents on Thursday. According to court documents, he used an online alias to send tweets which threatened to shoot and kill employees.
His is facing charged of cyber stalking and transmission of threats in interstate commerce to injure another.
During his court appearance on Monday, Douglas was appointed a lawyer, and requested a preliminary hearing to be set.
His next court date will be October 8th.
We first reported this story here.
