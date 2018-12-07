School fundraiser to help family of fire victim

MEDFORD, Ore. — It’s been a tough couple of weeks for students, teachers, and families at Orchard Hill Elementary after one of their students, 5-year-old Olivia Chapman, died after a Medford apartment fire sent her and four other children to the hospital in November.
On Friday, the school is having an event where some of the funds will go towards supporting Olivia’s family.
The event will take place in the school’s gym, where they will have vendors, pictures with Santa, and much more.
Principal Shawna Schleif says the coin drive they had last month for Olivia raised over $3,000, but they wanted to do more.
“We’re just doing what we can to help support Olivia’s family during this really trying time,” said Principal Schleif. “…especially during the holidays so we just want to make this a special holiday even though it’s going to be a hard holiday for them as best as it can be.”
Principal Schleif says it’s meant to be a fun and community-minded event in service of a family that needs support.
The event is free for everyone attending.
Here’s the flyer with more information about the event:
