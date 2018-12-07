Morrtons holds fundraiser for woman attacked by dog

MEDFORD, Ore. – After a local woman was mauled by a pit bull, her employer is hoping to raise money to help her.
Morrtons restaurant and bar told NBC5 News that Diana Sanders has worked there for 5 years. In a Facebook post yesterday, the restaurant said: “Diana is one of the most caring people we know, and while caring for a friend’s dog she was brutally attacked.”
Morrtons will be holding a fundraiser for Sanders next Wednesday – December 12th where they will have music, an auction, and more. All proceeds will go to Sanders and her recovery.
If you would like to donate you can do so at the Morrtons restaurant and bar or directly deposited into a donation account at Rogue Regional Credit Union – Member #1625572.
