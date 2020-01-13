SCOTUS declines Massachusetts suicide case

TAUNTON, Mass. (NBC) – The Supreme Court rejected an appeal from a Massachusetts woman who pushed her boyfriend to kill himself via texts.
The high court’s decision leaves Michelle Carter’s involuntary manslaughter conviction in place.
A judge found her guilty in 2017.
She’s convicted of texting her then-boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, repeatedly to kill himself in 2014. She also ordered him, in a phone call, to take his own life.
Roy died by suicide, he was 18. Carter was 17 at the time.
She is currently serving a 15-month sentence.
Her lawyers have argued her conviction violates her constitutional right to free speech.