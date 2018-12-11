Search resumes for missing snowboarder on Mt. Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Search and rescue crews are continuing the search for a missing snowboarder on Mt. Ashland.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Eli Kepsel was reported missing by a family member on the morning of Monday, December 10.
His vehicle was found parked in the Mt. Ashland Ski Area parking lot.
On Monday crews actively searched for Kepsel on likely ski routes and beyond the ski area.
Some tracks in the snow were found beyond the boundary of the ski area, but crews aren’t sure the tracks were from Kepsel. Much of the ground is bare in the search area, making tracking difficult.
Investigators were able to confirm Kepsel was seen at the ski area on Sunday afternoon.
The search effort was scaled back overnight Monday but resumed Tuesday morning.
Kepsel is described as 5’9” tall, weighing about 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His snowboard has a blue bottom and his coat is bright yellow-green.
Anyone who may have seen Kepsel since Sunday morning is asked to call JCSO at 541-776-7206.