Seattle stabbing victim was a police officer, Siskiyou County native

“Big smile, great personality, he was the kind of guy you couldn’t have a bad time with,” Sgt. Robert Gibson of SOU’s Campus Public Safety says.
Sergeant Gibson can’t say enough good things about Andrew Pimentel.
“He was part of one of the greatest teams that we’ve had of students agents at Campus Public Safety,” Sgt. Gibson says.
Pimentel served as a student agent for Campus Public Safety, while pursuing a degree in criminal justice at Southern Oregon University.
Protecting and serving, came natural.
“He had that natural ability to be that that person who was always watching your back,” Sgt. Gibson says.
Andrew would be watching the backs of his colleagues at CPS until he graduated in 2014. And after a stint as a cadet for Ashland Police, he moved to Washington where he served with two law enforcement agencies until earlier this year.
His dreams to continue on that journey, cut short Friday.
“This is a real tragedy,” Ashland Police Chief Tighe O’Meara says.
The 26-year-old was stabbed outside a drive-in in Seattle. Police say the man who attacked him, was a convicted felon who had been released from jail just 6 days before.
“I’m still kind of in shock,” Sgt. Gibson says.
Today the agency that launched Andrew’s career is in mourning, as they try to come to terms with a loss they haven’t felt before. But say his name, and his memory will be etched in the halls and their hearts forever.
A memorial service for Andrew is scheduled for next saturday in Ashland. A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help his family with final expenses. You can donate HERE.