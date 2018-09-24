Cosby sentencing underway

NORRISTOWN, Penn. (NBC News) – Bill Cosby is back inside a Pennsylvania courtroom, with his future and freedom hanging in the balance as the sentencing phase on his sexual assault conviction begins.
The possible sentence for Cosby ranges from a maximum of 30 years in prison, ten for each count of indecent assault, to probation or home confinement and electronic monitoring.
“I really think it’s important that he spend some time behind bars,” says Lisa-Lotte Lublin, one of his accusers. “He’s committed the act. He’s been convicted of it. He should do time like everyone else.”
State guidelines suggest the most likely sentence is one-to-four years behind bars, but Judge Stephen T. O’Neill is expected to consider several factors including Cosby’s age and health. He may also take into account his lack of public remorse.
Cosby has repeatedly denied all of the allegations against him and his legal team is expected to appeal the conviction.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2Dsu848