Security procedures triggered at N. Medford H.S. due to possible threat

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police responded to North Medford High School after the sighting of a possible firearm near the school’s entrance.

The Medford Police Department said at about 10:55 a.m. Tuesday morning, a juvenile was seen in a vehicle with what appeared to be a handgun across the street from the school’s front entrance.

A school resource officer reportedly found the vehicle, which was occupied by several people.

In response to the situation, all external doors to the school were locked to keep potential threats outside as more officers responded to the area.

According to MPD, the officers contacted five juveniles who are current NMHS students. One of them admitted to having a pellet gun that he had been shooting at a nearby tree.

“The replica pellet pistol was seized and is very realistic looking and difficult to distinguish from a real firearm,” MPD said.

The student was cited for second-degree disorderly conduct and released to his parents.