White City robbery suspect found in Las Vegas

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A suspect accused of committing a robbery in White City was arrested in Las Vegas.

Just before 6:00 p.m. on December 5, a panic alarm was triggered at a Purple Parrot gaming lounge in the 7300 block of Highway 62 in White City.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman came into the store, pointed a gun at a cashier, and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money before deputies arrived at the scene.

Eventually, the investigation led to one of the suspects, identified as 44-year-old Francisco Javier Diaz-Ramirez of Las Vegas.

Police said on February 2, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested Diaz-Ramirez and found evidence linking him to the White City robbery, including the gun that was used.

After Diaz-Ramirez was transported to Jackson County, he reportedly confessed to the crime.

The woman that he was with has not been identified, investigators said. Detectives said she’s not known to be from Oregon. She was described as a Hispanic woman in her 20s with brown-red curly hair. She was wearing a skull mask and a black zip-up sweatshirt.

During the investigation, JCSO discovered Diaz-Ramirez tried to sell old, rare coins across Southern Oregon. Anyone who has bought coins from him is asked to report it to JCSO.