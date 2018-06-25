Selma man allegedly shot at vehicle during road rage incident

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police arrested a man after he allegedly shot at another vehicle during a road rage incident on Highway 199.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of June 24, they were notified about a reported road rage incident with shots fired near Hayes Hill.
According to an investigation, deputies determined a gun had been fired into the rear bumper of the victims’ vehicle while it was traveling on the highway. Nobody was injured in the incident.
JCSO said they were able to identify the suspect as 51-year-old Selma resident Fredrick Savage III.
Savage reportedly told investigators he was “upset with the erratic driving of the other vehicle.”
Deputies said Savage was taken into custody and charged with three counts of attempted assault, three counts of reckless endangering, unlawful use of a weapon and criminal mischief.