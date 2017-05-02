Semi-trucks collide on Interstate 5

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The drivers of two semi-trucks escaped without injury from a collision on Interstate 5 north of Grants Pass Tuesday morning.
Rural Metro firefighters were dispatched to the collision near I-5 milepost 60 around 8:30 a.m.
When crews arrived at the scene just north of Merlin Hill, they found a debris field that stretched across the freeway.
The impact left a motor, a driveline and a diesel spill of over 100 gallons behind the crash.
Firefighters said once they determined there were no injuries, they helped Oregon Department of Transportation crews clean up the spill.
RMFD said traffic was reduced to the left-hand emergency lane following the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by Oregon State Police.