25 people arrested at Portland May Day riot

PORTLAND, Ore. – 25 people were arrested after a Portland May Day march turned into a riot.
The Portland Police Bureau said the permitted and scheduled march began with officers taking away sticks, poles and homemade shields from participants.
Early on in the march, rocks and other projectiles were being thrown at officers and paramedics. One Portland Fire and Rescue medic was hit with a full can of Pepsi, according to police.
Shortly thereafter, the situation turned into what officers called a “full-scale riot.”
Various fires were set in the streets and a police car was vandalized. Officers said there was at least one attempt to set a business on fire.
Police said they revoked the march’s permit and told citizens to leave the downtown area.
Police Chief Mike Marshman said, “Unfortunately the actions of the law breakers undermined and covered up the message of the law abiding individuals who worked to peacefully get their message heard on May Day.”
22 adults and three juveniles were arrested in connection with the riot:
- 17-year-old Callie Quinn-Ward — Arrested for Riot
- 14-year-old Brady Carcmichael — Arrested for Riot
- 17-year-old Tess Waxman — Arrested for Riot
- 21-year-old Ayden Michael Foster-Wysocki — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- 18-year-old Madhab Pulle — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- 37-year-old Tyler Hans Larsen — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- 44-year-old Luis Marquez — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- 20-year-old Grahme Meneses — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- 22-year-old Jace Anthony Willis — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- 42-year-old Corey Daniel Joe — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree and Assaulting a Police Officer
- 19-year-old Brianna Borgen — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- 34-year-old Rachel Visco — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- 33-year-old Phoebe Loomis — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- 19-year-old Michell Korin Myers — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- 22-year-old Rylie Wolff — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- 35-year-old Lucy Elizabeth Smith — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- 38-year-old Glenn Allen Silbersdorff — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- 28-year-old Christopher Fellini — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- 24-year-old Frank Martinez — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree and Resist Arrest
- 28-year-old Ian Lawrence Henderson — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- 20-year-old Javier Ivan Reyes — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- 34-year-old Dan Edward Wright — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- 29-year-old Jeff Richard Singer — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree and Interfering with a Peace Officer
- 24-year-old Taylor James Evans — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree and Interfering with a Peace Officer
- 26-year-old John Barton Elliott — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree