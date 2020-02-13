Senate approves Iran War Powers Resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The U.S. Senate passed an Iran war powers resolution Thursday. It forces debate and a vote in Congress for any further escalation of hostilities with Iran.
The measure passed with a 55 to 45 vote. Eight Republicans voted in support of the resolution: Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Todd Young of Indiana, Mike Lee of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Jerry Moran of Kansas.
The resolution now heads to President Trump, who has threatened to veto it if it reaches his desk.