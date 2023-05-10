Senator Dianne Feinstein returns to Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Senator Dianne Feinstein returned to Capitol Hill Wednesday afternoon after a nearly three-month absence due to health issues.

Feinstein didn’t waste any time getting back to business after her long-anticipated arrival.

She cast her first two votes on the Senate floor after missing the first two votes that were held earlier Wednesday before her arrival.

Feinstein is also expected to attend the Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting Thursday morning to vote on judicial nominees that have been delayed because of her absence.

The senator is expected to resume her duties in Washington but will have a lighter schedule moving forward.

Feinstein did not respond to a question regarding calls for her resignation.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.