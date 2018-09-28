Senator says FBI will investigate allegations against Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will face an FBI investigation into an allegation he sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford decades ago, a Senator said Friday.
Republican Senator John Cornyn from Texas said there will be a supplemental investigation into the accusations that will last no longer than one week.
The investigation comes on the heels of an 11-10 Senate Judiciary Committee vote allowing a Senate vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation.
Prior to that vote, Senate Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) stated his support of the investigation in the interest of “due diligence.” However, Flake voted in favor of Kavanaugh during the committee hearing.
Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska backed Flake’s suggestion.
NBC News reports if Flake was joined by one or two other Republican Senators, Kavanaugh’s confirmation could be stalled, or even doomed.
President Donald Trump will need to authorize any such investigation into Kavanaugh, saying he’d defer to whatever the Senate thinks “is necessary.”
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2P1oMhK