WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) tested positive for COVID-19.

His office issued the following statement on Tuesday, April 26:

“As part of routine testing, Senator Wyden tested positive today for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and experiencing minor symptoms. He is in Washington, D.C. and working from his residence while following CDC guidance to quarantine.”

No further information was released from the senator’s office.