Seven-week preparedness course at JOCO emergency department

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Josephine County emergency management will host a seven-week preparedness course. The course started yesterday and goes till November 30th.

People who sign up meet once a week for two hours to learn the basics of emergency preparedness. Classes meet at the Josephine County emergency operations center.

“Essentially bring in community members to try to teach them skills basic preparedness skills to strengthen themselves their families and the community,” Assistant emergency manager, John Sanders said.

He added that they also bring in military professionals and first responders as well. The training cost $20 but there’s a limit of 30 applicants for the class.

You can sign up on rvem.org.